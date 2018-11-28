Imran Khan was bemused about the criticism of the Congress leader before adding that Navjot Singh Sidhu was talking about peace and brotherhood. He then said that if Sidhu decides to contest elections from Pakistan's Punjab, he will win.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday downplayed criticism that surrounds Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and joked that if the Congress leader decides to contest elections in Pakistan, he will win the contest hands down. While speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also stressed on the efforts made by Sidhu in the opening of the corridor and hoped for everlasting friendship between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering present at the ceremony, the Pakistan Prime Minister said that he heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back to India after attending Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. Imran Khan was bemused about the criticism of the Congress leader before adding that Navjot Singh Sidhu was talking about peace and brotherhood. He then said that if Sidhu decides to contest elections from Pakistan’s Punjab, he will win.

“I hope we don’t have to wait for Sidhu to become Indian Prime Minister for everlasting friendship between our nations,” said Imran Khan stressing on how Sidhu seeks nothing but peace between the two conflicting countries.

The PTI chief also addressed the elephant in the room saying, “The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong.”

The Kartarpur corridor is a 3-km long road network that connects Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to Gurdaspur in India’s Punjab. It would allow easy access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic Gurudwara where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

