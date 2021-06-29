As uneasiness grew among Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM, discussions are going on for resolving the same. Sources say that the state is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital today. Rahul Gandhi has been conducting meetings with Congress MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders from Punjab at his residence for the last few days to sort out the tensions between the Chief Minister and Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu left his Patiala residence for Delhi on Monday. He will meet Rahul Gandhi along with a group of MLAs. He is also going to hold one-on-one interactions with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from 11 am onwards.

The tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh started ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The CM was affronted by the Congress top leadership as he had left for Chandigarh without meeting Rahul Gandhi last week when he came to Delhi.

When he had a meeting with the three-member committee earlier this month, Capt Amarinder Singh made it clear that Navjot Singh Sidhu would neither be acceptable as a deputy Chief Minister nor as to the Pradesh Congress Committee Chief.

As the Gandhis are in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab chief minister also joined hands with Partap Singh Bajwa to prevent any favourable decision to accommodate Navjot Singh Sidhu. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had set up a three-member panel to end factionalism in the party’s Punjab unit.

Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dhillon spoke to the media stating that the meetings going on at Rahul’s residence were to resolve fights in the Punjab Congress. He added that decisions were made to strengthen the party in the upcoming elections.

Sources say that the state is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power. Hence the results will impact the party’s prospects outside the state as well. Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.