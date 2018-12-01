Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu went back on your words and tweeted that Rahul Gandhi never asked him to go to Pakistan it was his own decision and at the behest of Imran Khan’s personal invitation. Earlier, while addressing a press conference at Hyderabad, he had claimed the Congress scion had sent him to the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28.

Sidhu said that last time when he visited Pakistan and talked about Kartarpur Corridor, the saffron party made fun him and now they were going back on their words.

A day after asserting that Congress President Rahul Gandhi sent him to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu went back on your words and tweeted that Rahul Gandhi never asked him to go to Pakistan it was his own decision and at the behest of Imran Khan’s personal invitation.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Hyderabad, Sidhu had said that Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28. He had said that Rahul was his captain and he sends him everywhere.

Get your facts right before you distort them,

Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan.

The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 30, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had tried to dissuade Sidhu from attending the ceremony, after a grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar that killed 3 people. Capt. Amarinder had hinted towards the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI for the attack.

On being asked about his photo with Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla said he didn’t know the man, while adding that more than 1,000 people took selfies with him. Sidhu further said that Chawla was also with Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Attacking the BJP-led central government Sidhu said that last time when he visited Pakistan and talked about Kartarpur Corridor, the saffron party made fun him and now they were going back on their words.

Earlier, CM Amarinder Singh had openly opposed Sidhu’s Pakistan trip saying he had asked him to reconsider this decision. Though Amrinder himself turned town Pakistan’s invitation to the ceremony, he termed Sidhu’s visit as done in the minister’s personal capacity.

In July this year, Sidhu had visited Pakitan to attend PM Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. That visit had also turned confidential after he was seen hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, which triggered a huge political row back home.

