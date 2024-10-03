Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

As the auspicious Shardiya Navratri festival kicks off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, expressing hopes for collective well-being. The nine-day festival, which began on October 3, 2024, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga’s nine avatars, starting with Maa Shailputri on Day 1. The Prime Minister, along with other political leaders, shared their Navratri wishes with the country, reinforcing the significance of this major Hindu festival.

Prime Minister’s Message of Well-Being and Devotion

On the first day of Navratri, which is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to convey his Navratri greetings to the entire nation. In his post, the Prime Minister expressed his prayers for the health and happiness of every citizen, saying, “I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!”

समस्त देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की असीम शुभकामनाएं। शक्ति-वंदना को समर्पित यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के लिए शुभकारी सिद्ध हो, यही कामना है। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

The Prime Minister also shared a sacred hymn (stuti) dedicated to Maa Shailputri and expressed his personal prayers to the goddess. “On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you…”

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां शैलपुत्री की करबद्ध प्रार्थना! उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का कल्याण हो। देवी मां की यह स्तुति आप सबके लिए… pic.twitter.com/sFCnbXSHys — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

National Leaders Join in Celebrating Navratri

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, several prominent political leaders also extended their Navratri greetings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari were among those who shared their festive wishes, underlining the importance of the occasion in Hindu culture. Their messages reinforced the nationwide celebration of the goddess and the spiritual significance of the nine-day festival.

Understanding the Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, dedicated to honouring the nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Goddess Shakti. Celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin, which falls during the Sharad Ritu (autumn season), this festival spans nine days of devotion, prayers, and rituals that culminate with the celebration of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

This year, the festival began on October 3 and will conclude on October 12 with Dussehra. Devotees from across India partake in elaborate rituals, including fasting, offering prayers, and participating in cultural events, to honour the divine feminine energy embodied in Goddess Durga.

Day 1: Honouring Maa Shailputri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Also known as the daughter of the Himalayas, Maa Shailputri is a symbol of strength and purity. Depicted riding a bull, holding a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other, she is revered as the embodiment of natural beauty and divine power.

Worshipping Maa Shailputri is believed to bring courage and strength, marking the beginning of an auspicious and spiritually enriching journey over the next nine days. Many devotees perform the Ghatasthapana ritual on this day, which involves the installation of a sacred pot symbolising the goddess. This is considered an important tradition to invoke the presence of divine energies and blessings for the festival’s duration.

Navratri: A Time of Spirituality, Devotion, and Victory

Shardiya Navratri holds a special place in Hindu culture, not only for its religious significance but also for the message it conveys. The festival commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, with various rituals and prayers performed to honour her different avatars.

Throughout these nine days, temples and homes are beautifully decorated, and the air is filled with devotional songs, dances, and cultural performances. Devotees fast, offer prayers, and participate in communal gatherings, celebrating the strength and nurturing qualities of the goddess.

The festival ends with Dussehra, which marks the final victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. This day is also symbolic of Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, making it a day of dual celebration.

MUST READ: 500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi