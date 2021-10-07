Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery," and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

Responding to the NCP’s leader Nawab Malik allegations on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the cruise party case, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone’s behest by bringing in the party’s name.

“The primary question is not as to who was there; if they were affiliated with BJP or not…(Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone’s behest by bringing in BJP’s name,” Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis told ANI.

“The truth would come out soon,” added Fadnavis.



An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 16 arrests have been made in this case and a probe is underway, said NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.