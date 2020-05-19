Tension continues in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nawakadal area of Srinagar.

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terorrists at Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. In the encounter, one terrorist has been killed while one Police SOG personnel has been injured. Tension started on the intervening night of May 18-19 after the security forces received a credible police input last night, which was followed by exchange of fire. The firing resumed in the morning. As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet services and telephony services, except BSNL postpaid, have been suspended temporarily in Srinagar.

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on the wee hours of Tuesday that an encounter has started at Srinagar’s Kanemazar Nawakadal area. State police and CRPF are on the job. This tweet was followed by another update by Jammu & Kashmir Police informing that the operation started after received a credible intel. In the exchange of fire that was followed, one police SOG personnel has been injured.

Earlier on Sunday, one Hizbul terrorist was gunned down and an army jawan was martyred in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district after an encounter. Incidents of similar military action were reported from Kulgam and Beighpora. One of the most significant victories for Indian Armed Forces in Beighpora encounter was the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo.

#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2020

Update.The operation was launched on a credible police input last night in #Kanemazar #Nawakadal #Srinagar. Some exchange of Fire took place during night. One Police SOG personnel injured. Firing resumed during search in the morning and the operation continues. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 19, 2020

In the Handwara encounter that ensured before that, India lost decorated colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, 2 army jawans and 1 police officer. The security forces managed to gun down 2 terrorists in the operation.

