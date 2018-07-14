The Congress on Wednesday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'friendship' with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Congress asked PM Modi about his thoughts on Nawaz Sharif's arrest following his conviction in the Avenfield corruption case.

It seems like Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s arrest following his conviction in the Avenfield corruption case has given the opportunity to Congress to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday late evening, after their arrival in the country, PLM(N) leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were lodged Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. A day after, Congress took to Twitter and said, “Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We’d like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this.” The Congress also posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands with Nawaz Sharif when former Pakistani PM visited India in December 2015.

Nothing is different across the border, particularly politics, even after the 70 years of partition, which clearly reflected in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf president Imran Khan’s remarks, who took a swipe at PML(N) leader over his ‘friendship’ with PM Modi. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the world with his undecided visit to Pakistan.

Narendra Modi landed in Lahore, an unprecedented diplomacy in India-Pakistan relations, on Nawaz Sharif’s birthday and attended the latter’s daughter engagement, following his Afghanistan’s visit. This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Pakistan. In 2014, after his party’s mega victory in general elections, PM invited the head of states of SAARC countries on his swearing-in ceremony, including Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif.

The BJP took no time to hits back at Congress and said citizens of this country are saying this to PM Modi that all politicians who are roaming around on bail will one day have to go to jail. Earlier, PM Modi attacked Congress, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s party is a bail-gadi as its several leaders and former ministers are out on bail. On July 6, the father-daughter duo was sentenced to 10 and 7 years in prison by the National Accountability Court (NAB) in the Avenfield corruption case.

