Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Congress is dreaming. People are thinking about their corruption, the way they tortured people, the way they made people stand in queues.

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a jansabha (public gathering) in Sanghour of the Ladwa assembly on Wednesday, slammed the Congress ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. He dismissed their allegations of infighting within the BJP and Congress claims of winning more seats than in 2005.

He accused the party of corruption and losing touch with the public.

Saini said, “Congress is dreaming. People are thinking about their corruption, the way they tortured people, the way they made people stand in queues.” The CM added People used to get gas cylinders after three days. How are they claiming this? They are going to be wiped out.”
Saini also attacked the Congress for focusing more on internal matters than serving the people. “They get busy pleasing their son-in-law. They don’t please people; they please their son-in-law,” he added. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win a historic number of seats and form the government for the 30th time. Responding to Congress’ allegations of infighting within the BJP, Saini stated, “There is conflict in Congress. No one is angry with the BJP. Everyone should work for the lotus flower.”

Regarding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation and Atishi Marlena’s appointment, Saini congratulated Atishi but urged her to prioritise the people of Delhi over her predecessor. “I would like to tell Atishi to take decisions in the interest of the people of Delhi and not in the interest of Kejriwal. Kejriwal has done the opposite of what he promised. He has taken votes by deceiving people,” Saini added.
Addressing a gathering earlier in Ladwa, Saini urged people to support the BJP in the upcoming elections. He praised the government’s development work in the region, highlighting efforts over the past decade.

“I am thankful that you all came to give your blessings; I am grateful for that. On October 5, press the button in front of the lotus symbol to take blessings for this state,” Saini said. He assured people that their issues would be addressed without any obstacles.
The CM also visited the nearby Balmiki temple.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

arvind kejriwal BJP congress Nayab Singh Saini

Also Read

Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP Govt In An Interview With NewsX

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP...

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’ Says Omar Abdullah Amidst The First Phase Of Polls | NewsX

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’...

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI...

Entertainment

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox