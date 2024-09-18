Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

He accused the party of corruption and losing touch with the public.

Saini said, “Congress is dreaming. People are thinking about their corruption, the way they tortured people, the way they made people stand in queues.” The CM added People used to get gas cylinders after three days. How are they claiming this? They are going to be wiped out.”

Saini also attacked the Congress for focusing more on internal matters than serving the people. “They get busy pleasing their son-in-law. They don’t please people; they please their son-in-law,” he added. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win a historic number of seats and form the government for the 30th time. Responding to Congress’ allegations of infighting within the BJP, Saini stated, “There is conflict in Congress. No one is angry with the BJP. Everyone should work for the lotus flower.”

Regarding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation and Atishi Marlena’s appointment, Saini congratulated Atishi but urged her to prioritise the people of Delhi over her predecessor. “I would like to tell Atishi to take decisions in the interest of the people of Delhi and not in the interest of Kejriwal. Kejriwal has done the opposite of what he promised. He has taken votes by deceiving people,” Saini added.

Addressing a gathering earlier in Ladwa, Saini urged people to support the BJP in the upcoming elections. He praised the government’s development work in the region, highlighting efforts over the past decade.

“I am thankful that you all came to give your blessings; I am grateful for that. On October 5, press the button in front of the lotus symbol to take blessings for this state,” Saini said. He assured people that their issues would be addressed without any obstacles.

The CM also visited the nearby Balmiki temple.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)