Nayab Singh Saini Takes the Lead in Ladwa Assembly Constituency as He Battles Incumbent Mewa Singh

Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is currently in a heated electoral contest against incumbent MLA Mewa Singh in the Ladwa assembly constituency. After taking over the top post from Manohar Lal Khattar in March, Saini aims to solidify his position with a win in this significant seat. As of 11:06 am, Saini has established a strong lead, garnering 18,778 votes compared to Mewa Singh’s 13,348, resulting in a margin of 5,430 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Nayab Singh Saini: A Political Journey

Nayab Singh Saini’s political career spans nearly three decades, showcasing his dedication to public service and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His political journey began at the grassroots level, where he worked diligently to strengthen the BJP’s presence in Haryana. In 2002, he was appointed the district general secretary of the BJP’s youth wing in Ambala, quickly climbing the ranks to become district president in 2005.

Saini’s leadership capabilities were recognized as he held various key roles within the party. He served as the state general secretary of the Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ wing of the BJP, and became the district president in Ambala in 2012. His political influence surged when he was elected as an MLA from Narayangarh in the 2014 Haryana state elections and subsequently appointed as a state minister in 2016.

In 2019, Saini achieved a significant milestone by winning a Lok Sabha seat from the Kurukshetra constituency with a resounding margin of nearly 400,000 votes against Congress’s Nirmal Singh. His recent appointment as Chief Minister follows his tenure as Haryana BJP chief since October of the previous year, reflecting his close ties with the party leadership, particularly outgoing Chief Minister Khattar.

Mewa Singh: Saini’s Competitor

Mewa Singh, the Congress candidate and Saini’s main opponent, is a well-established political figure with a diverse background. His political career commenced as a village sarpanch, and he later served as a member of the district council. Singh became the chairperson of the Kurukshetra district council while representing the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Initially contesting elections with the BJP, he switched allegiance to Congress in 2011 and successfully won a seat in the 2019 elections.

Mewa Singh’s political journey reflects a deep commitment to public service, and he is considered a formidable opponent for Saini in the ongoing election. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP demonstrated an impressive performance in Kurukshetra, especially within the Ladwa assembly seat, underscoring the party’s stronghold in the region.

Ladwa Assembly Constituency: A Vital Electoral Arena

The Ladwa Assembly constituency is one of the 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana, northern India, and was formed in 2007. It falls under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, making it a significant electoral arena for both local and national parties. Ladwa is known for its thriving grains market, recognized as one of the best in Asia, and serves as a vital economic hub in the region.

The constituency includes the Babain sub-tehsil and comprises 98 villages, with 53 in Ladwa and 45 in Babain. According to the 2011 Census, the total population of the constituency is approximately 28,887, including 15,345 males and 13,542 females. The average literacy rate in Ladwa stands at 72.3%, with male literacy at 76.3% and female literacy at 67.8%.