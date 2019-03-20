NC-Congress alliance in J&K: Both the Congress and the NC will fight friendly contests in Anantnag and Baramulla to defeat opponents. Congress will not put anyone in Srinagar but back Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

NC-Congress alliance in J&K: The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress on Wednesday sealed the pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking on the alliance formation, NC chief Farooq Abdullah said Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress while he will contest from Srinagar. There will be a friendly contest between the NC and the Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla, Abdullah said. Currently, the NC is also discussing the Ladakh seat.

Both the Congress and the NC will fight friendly contests in Anantnag and Baramulla to defeat opponents. Congress will not put anyone in Srinagar but back Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said friendly contest means that there will be no cut-throat contest between the two parties on these two seats (Anantnag and Baramulla)… If either Congress or NC wins, it’s a win-win situation for both of us.

Jammu & Kashmir has six Lok Sabha constituencies and four Rajya Sabha seats. Kashmir has three Lok Sabha constituencies – – Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP had won three seats while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won three seats.

The National Conference is part of the Mahagathbandhan.

