NC delegation comprised of Devender Singh Rana and former MLAs met Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. The delegation will also meet Omar Abdullah.

The 15-member delegation of National Conference leaders on Sunday met party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. The delegation was allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah after NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana made a request to Governor Satya Pal Malik. The NC legislators were able to meet the party patron for the first time after he was detained under the Public Safety Act.

The delegation which was comprised of MLA Devendra Singh Rana, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, MP Hasnain Masoodi and others have claimed that they had come to see the well being of the party chief. The party leaders have also clicked photos with the party chief and his wife Molly.

Earlier, the two MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi met the detained leaders when Jammu and Kashmir government allowed them to meet.

A National Conference (NC) delegation meets former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/Ez0AeacT7T — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

Both the father-son duo – Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir on the night of August 4 when Centre deployed additional security forces in the valley. Since then, the two leaders are not allowed to meet anybody.

Devender Rana,National Conference after meeting Farooq and Omar Abdullah: We are happy that they are both well and in high spirits, of course they are pained by the developments in the state. If the political process has to start then mainstream leaders have to be released. pic.twitter.com/KC9PLeneLD — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who had allied with the BJP when PDP – BJP government was leading the state. The Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, who was said to be close to PM Narendra Modi, has also been detained in the city’s sub-jail. Other leaders including Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Imran Raza Ansari, Ali Muhammad Sagar and others have also been detained since the abrogation of article 370.

#WATCH National Conference (NC) leaders Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone meet former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and his wife Molly Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/G842irK9NJ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The government has also put strict restrictions in place in the valley. Shops and schools across the valley have been witnessing a shortage of students. The officials last week declared the opening of schools but the students and parents alleged that due to the security deployment they are not able to join the schools.

