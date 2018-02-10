Akbar Lone stated that he started shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs started shouting 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Slamming Akbar Lone over his pro-Pakistani slogans National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that he must not forget that NC does not agree with the two-nation theory. Distancing the party form Lone’s controversial remarks, Farooq Abdullah stated that the focus should be more on the Sunjwan Army Camp terror attack. Earlier, the speaker of the Assembly accused Rohingyas for the attack on army’s Sajwan camp.

A fresh controversy was stirred by a National Conference (NC) leader after he shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in the Kashmiri Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Speaking to the reporters over the matter, Akbar Lone stated that he started shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs started shouting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. Meanwhile, slamming Akbar Lone over his pro-Pakistani slogans National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that he must not forget that NC does not agree with the two-nation theory that brought Pakistan into existence.

While speaking to the media, NC leader Akbar Lone said, “I am a Muslim first. My sentiments were hurt when they (BJP MLAs) were shouting Pakistan Murdabad” slogans. I couldn’t control my emotions and raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans.” On the other hand, while criticising the controversial remarks by Akhbar Lone, Farooq Abdullah said, “Lone should remember the oath he swears in the name of God at the beginning of his terms.” On the other hand, distancing the party and other NC leader from the controversial remark, Abdullah said that National Conference disowns and also condemns his remarks made in Legislative Assembly.

Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it: National Conference MLA Akbar Lone on shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' in J&K Assembly pic.twitter.com/JbiwNui0kj — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

Meanwhile, on the other Farooq Abdullah stated that the focus should be more on the Sunjwan Army Camp terror attack which took place at 4:55 AM claiming the lives of 2 Indian Army jawans and leaving at least 6 severely injured. Joining the chorus, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the focus should be on the unfortunate terror attack that rocked the Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir and ‘must not be distracted by slogans’. He further added that Lone won’t be sacked from the party for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Assembly.

BJP MLAs raised anti-Pakistan slogans in the #JammuAndKashmir Assembly, following which house was adjourned for 15 minutes and the proceedings resumed later. pic.twitter.com/GOEedSXgWM — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The following slogans were raised in the Assembly just a few moments after the House was adjourned amid chaos over Speaker’s controversial remarks. The speaker accused Rohingyas of the attack on army’s Sunjwan camp in Jammu.