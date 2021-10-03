NCB detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high-profile party held at a cruise Mumbai.

Eight persons were on Sunday detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.



“Eight persons — Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast,” Sameer Wankhede told ANI Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.



