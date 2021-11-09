The investigation of this matter was restarted by the SIT team yesterday. Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned two persons for questioning in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan today, the agency said on Tuesday.



The investigation of this matter was started again by the SIT team yesterday. Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug.



Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.