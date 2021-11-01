Wankhede's visit to Delhi has come after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik levelled various allegations on him and accused him of using a fake certificate to secure a government job.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday has reached Delhi to meet Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, informed NCB officials.

Wankhede’s visit to Delhi has come after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik levelled various allegations on him and accused him of using a fake certificate to secure a government job. ” He has come here to present his subject before the Commission. We will see and verify his documents,” said Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

He also accused Wankhede of taking away the opportunity of the SC and added that the ‘fight’ is against the ‘fraud’ and not his religion or caste. “I stand by my statement that he’s (Sameer Wankhede) on post by forging SC certificate. He snatched away a poor SC’s rights. Fight against fraud not religion/caste. I urge Arun Haldar (National Commission for SC, Vice-Chairman) to maintain his post’s dignity,” the minister said while speaking to reporters here.

He had earlier accused Wankhede of falsely framing people under NDPS Act. Notably, Wankhede was investigating the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. “When I started (raising allegations against Sameer Wankhede), people I know told me to stop. They said that Shah Rukh Khan is being told that his son is trapped as he (Khan) speaks. My lawyer son was being brainwashed by other lawyers. He used to tell me to stop,” said Malik.

Alleging that attempts were made to silence him, he added, “Some people said that matter relating to drugs involve money, goons and I could lose my life. Attempts were made to silence me. But I had said that we will take this to a logical end. If someone says they will kill Nawab Malik, then I’ll die the day I have to.”

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case. Wankhede was given charge of investigating the case.