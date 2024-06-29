NCC ADG Visits Special Integration Camp In Srinagar

Major General Rakesh Sachdeva, Additional Director General (ADG) of the NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, visited the Special National Integration Camp 2024 in Srinagar on Friday. His visit aimed to engage with the cadets and oversee preparations for the upcoming visit of Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, scheduled for Saturday.

The camp, part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, has brought together 250 NCC Cadets from 17 NCC Directorates across India since its commencement on June 19, 2024.

Upon his arrival, Maj Gen Rakesh Sachdeva was warmly received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour led by Brig Deepak Sajjanhar, SM Group Commander of NCC Group Srinagar.

In his address to the cadets, Maj Gen Sachdeva shared valuable life lessons, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, standing against bullying, cultivating hobbies, and maintaining good health and hygiene. He praised the cadets for their exemplary performances in drills, cultural events, and discipline, highlighting the crucial role of the NCC in promoting national integration.

Maj Gen Sachdeva also lauded the cadets’ efforts in showcasing India’s strength in diversity through their vibrant cultural presentations. He encouraged them to use this opportunity to understand and appreciate each other’s customs, traditions, and values.

The visit was marked by enthusiasm and camaraderie among the cadets, demonstrating their dedication to national service and unity under the National Cadet Corps banner.

