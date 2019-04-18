NCDRC Delhi Jobs 2019: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Law Clerks posts on their official website @ http://ncdrc.nic.in/. In the notification cum application form, the NCDRC has invited applications for preparation of suitable candidates for engagement as Law Clerks in the department.

NCDRC Delhi Jobs 2019: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Law Clerks posts on their official website @ http://ncdrc.nic.in/. In the notification cum application form, the NCDRC has invited applications for preparation of suitable candidates for engagement as Law Clerks in the department. The hiring will be purely on contractual basis on a fixed consolidated stipend of Rs 50,000 per month. Those who are looking forward to applying for the job are required to keep the following steps in mind.

NCDRC Delhi Recruitment 2019: Qualification

The candidates applying for the examination must hold a Bachelor Degree in Law with 50% minimum marks in the first attempt from any school/college/university/institution established by law and recognised by Bar Council of India.

The candidates appearing in the final year examination can also apply after being certified from the Vice-Chancellor or Director or Registrar or any other authorised person of the institution.

The candidates are also required to have knowledge of computer application including gathering desired information from various search engines such as Manupatra, SCC Online, CPJ Online etc.

NCDRC Delhi Recruitment 2019: Age limit

The candidate must not be below the age of 18 years and not above 30 years as on the last date of receipt of applications i.e. June 22, 2019.

NCDRC Delhi Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection process will include an interview and other necessary verification by a Committee constituted by the President of the NCDRC. The NCDRC is a quasi-judicial body constituted under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 (68 of 1986).

