Deceased former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem, Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga (We Have To Walk Together) has been introduced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Hindi textbooks of Class VIII students. It was after the government’s recommendation for a tribute to the former Prime Minister that the poem has been included to immortalise his contributions and achievements.

Vajpayee’s poem has been included in Hindi textbook Vasant and will be made available to students in the new academic session starting in March. Besides Vajpayee’s poem Kadam Milkar Chalna Hoga, the class VIII Hindi textbook also includes poems by renowned writers like Ramdhari Singh Dinakar, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Suryakanth Tripathi Nirala, Hari Shankar Parsai and Ismat Chugtai.

As reported by The Indian Express, the existing version of Vasant will undergo revision, although it’s not yet confirmed whether some of the already available content will be deleted from the book to accommodate Vajpayee’s poem. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has also recommended to include Vajpayee’s achievements during his tenure as Prime Minister. Vajpayee so far is only mentioned in Class X11 Political Science textbooks. Currently, the NCERT is undergoing revision of books, and the inclusion of Vajpayee’s poem is its second phase of revision.

The first phase of textbook revision took place in 2017 when the NCERT made 1.334 changes including addition, correction, data update in 182 books. As part of the second revision, the NCERT aims to rationalise the curriculum and hence lessen students’ burden. Vajpayee passed away on August 16 last year. As a tribute to the former BJP leader Narendra Modi-led government has named various schemes after him.

