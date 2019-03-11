Sharad Pawar said he felts that this is the right time to take the decision to not contest this year's elections since he has contested 14 times in the past. The 78-year-old politician further said two members of his family members are already contesting elections.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he will not contest Lok Sabha 2019 polls, a day after Election Commission announced dates for elections. The NCP president made the announcement while addressing a political programme in Maharashtra’s Pune. The NCP will be contesting this year’s elections along with the Congress. In Pawar’s place, NCP senior Vijay Singh Mohite Patil or his son Ranjit Mohite Patil would contest the general elections from Madha Lok Sabha seat. The rank and file of the party had requested Pawar to contest from this constituency.

Pawar is expected to campaign for the opposition parties across the country in forthcoming elections. The NCP patriarch, one of the senior leaders in the state of Maharashtra, is currently a Rajya Sabha member from the state. The former Maharashtra chief minister was also Agriculture Minister in the UPA-1 and UPA-2 government.

He has also held the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution between 2004 and 2014. The NCP chief had represented Madha from 1991 to 2004 and the seat is considered to be a pocket borough of Pawar’s family. The Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.

The Lok Sabha 2019 elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, will be held in four phases from April 11 to April 29. The counting of votes in the state will be held on May 23.

