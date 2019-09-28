NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned as MLA ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Party leaders have called the leader's move as clueless.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has resigned from the state Assembly. The Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Haribhau Bagade has accepted the resignation of NCP leader. However, Ajit Pawar has not disclosed the reason behind his resignation. The resignation of the NCP leader has created a storm among the political leaders particularly his party members.

NCP leaders have said that they are clueless about their leader’s move. Ajit’s son Parth has said that his father had no intention of quitting politics. Some NCP leaders have said Ajit was unhappy with the party the way it was being run.

Ajit Pawar, who represented the Baramati segment for more than two decades, could not be seen in the rally where hundreds of NCP workers and leaders joined NCP chief Sharad Pawar when he had planned to visit the ED office.

Last week, ED registered a case against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and 70 others in connection with Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. Sharad Pawar had called the ED move a politically motivated to defame him ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls.

On Thursday, NCP leaders and workers staged protests against the money laundering case against Sharad Pawar. Protesters had also burnt down an effigy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik district.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has received support from different quarters. BJP leader Ramdas Athawale has said that the Enforcement Directorate should not probe Sharad Pawar in the multi-crore scam in the absence of any specific allegation against him. He declined the remarks of Sharad Pawar who had claimed that the probe was being carried out at the behest of the BJP.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders in the city’s Ballard Estate area ahead of Sharad Pawar’s visit to the ED office.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App