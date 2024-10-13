Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of NCP leader Baba Siddique. 

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed on Saturday night, doctors at the hospital said.

The former cricketer took to social media on Sunday and expressed his feelings.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Baba Siddique. A true leader who worked tirelessly for the people, his sincerity and large-heartedness will be remembered by all who knew him. My condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace,” the 42-year-old wrote on X.

Baba Siddique was admitted around 9.30 pm on Saturday and, despite extensive resuscitative efforts, succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, said, “Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU.”

“He was declared dead around 11.27 pm. He had bullet wounds on his chest,” Dr Parkar added.
Dr Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist at the hospital, said that the exact number of bullets would be confirmed following a postmortem examination.

“Baba Siddique was brought in with no pulse or blood pressure. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest. We initiated emergency resuscitation measures and shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead at 11:27 PM. The total number of bullets will be confirmed after the postmortem,” Dr Gokhale told reporters.

Dr Niraj Uttamani of Lilavati Hospital detailed the severity of Siddique’s condition upon arrival, and said, “He was brought to the emergency medical services in an unresponsive state, with no pulse, no cardiac activity, and no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds. He had lost a lot of blood, and resuscitation was initiated immediately.

He was then moved to the ICU, where further revival attempts were made.”

“Despite all efforts, we were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at 11.27 pm,” he added.
Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was a three-time MLA from Bandra West and had joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP earlier this year after resigning from the Congress.
Mumbai police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of the NCP leader.
“The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case,” Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya told reporters.
Police have also recovered a 9.9mm pistol used in the crime.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder Yuvraj Singh
