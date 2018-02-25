National Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon has claimed on Sunday that diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, the prime accused in PNB fraud, had deposited Rs 90 crore in one of the branches of the public sector bank right before demonetisation. The NDA govt is facing a severe backlash from several quarters for its inability to detect fraud with Congress even accusing that the finance ministry might have been aware of it.

National Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Sunday made shocking allegations against diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, who is a prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam that has shaken the entire banking system of the country. Memon has claimed that Modi had deposited Rs 90 crore in one single branch of PNB before the note ban in 2016. He has however not clarified from where he has got the information from.

“When Nirav Modi left India, at that time it was reported that some hours prior to PM’s announcement of demonetisation, 90 crore rupees of cash was brought in one of the branches of PNB & were exchanged for billions or something. This needs to be investigated,” Memon told news agency ANI earlier in the day. Earlier on Saturday in a big development, External Affairs ministry sources revealed that passports of two main accused in the Rs 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case — Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been revoked. Earlier, on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the ministry had suspended the validity of the duo’s passports with immediate effect for one month. The ministry had sought an explanation from both as to why their passports should not be revoked. However, the ministry did not receive any response from them.

The NDA govt is facing a severe backlash from several quarters for its inability to detect fraud with Congress even accusing that the finance ministry might have been aware of it. “Why blame only regulator? What about the political system and the fact that Finance Ministry must’ve known about it,” senior leader Kapil Sibal had asked.

