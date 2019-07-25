Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. With the induction of Ahir in Shiv Sena, the party will strengthen further especially in areas like Worli, Mumbai where it has a strong cadre base.

In a major jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), state president Sachin Ahir has joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Ahir was NCP’s Mumbai chief before he joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

In a media interaction, he told reporters that tough decisions have to be taken in politics. With the induction of Ahir in Shiv Sena, the party will strengthen further especially in areas like Worli in Mumbai where it has a strong cadre base.

Reportedly, other NCP leaders are also in talks with the Shiv Sena leaders to join the party. Among the leaders in talks in Chhagan Bhujbal, who was formerly associated with Sena only but later joined Congress-NCP government as deputy chief minister.

Bhujbal who was jailed on charges of money laundering is negotiating a return to the Sena though most likely he won’t be re-inducted given the party leaders have trust issues. Bhujbal was part of Shiv Sena for no less than 25 years and later joined Sharad Pawar when he formed the NCP.

