Maratha warrior Chattrapati Shivaji's descendant Udayanraje Bhosale today joined BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shahr and Mumbai chief Chandrakant Patil in New Delhi.

In a major setback to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, Satara legislator Udyanraje Bhosale has tendered his resignation and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and BJP Mumbai chief Chandrakant Patil in New Delhi on Saturday.

Bhosale submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Soon after joining the party, he slammed the NCP saying he couldn’t get any work done under NCP and added that it was beneficial to have the same party governments at both Centre and state level.

Asserting that he and chief minister Fadnavis were close friends, Bhosale said he felt suffocated under the NCP. Reports suggest that Bhosale wanted to join the party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but his request was denied on grounds of party protocol.

Maharashtra is only a few months away from state elections and Bhosale’s induction into the BJP could prove otherwise for NCP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App