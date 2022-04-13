The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairman Rekha Sharma lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her views on the matter, calling it “unfortunate,” amid a debate over the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in Nadia.

“Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, made a terrible statement on the tragedy. She should be able to understand the suffering of another woman since she is a woman. It was wrong, she remarked, pointing fingers at the sufferer ” said Rekha Sharma.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, questioned whether the girl was raped or had a love affair that resulted in her pregnancy on Monday.

In a statement she said “What evidence do you have that she was raped? The cause of death has yet to be determined by the police. I had inquired of them. Was she pregnant, having an affair, or sick? Even family members were aware that it was a love affair. What can I do if a couple is in a relationship?”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded a response from the state administration on Monday in connection with the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Hanskhali, Nadia district.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was given permission to investigate the Hanskhali rape case by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl died earlier this month in West Bengal’s Nadia district after being allegedly gang-raped. In this case, the victim’s family has implicated the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader.