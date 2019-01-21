The Mughalsarai MLA from Uttar Pradesh, while addressing a gathering in Chandauli, reportedly said that BSP chief Mayawati is a blot on womankind and compared the latter with a kinnar (eunuch).

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhna Singh who stirred a controversy by calling Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati “worse than eunuch”. The NCW said the remarks made by Sadhna Singh on Mayawati are extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards dignity and respect of women. The NCW has also asked Sadhna to provide a satisfactory explanation to the commission. Though Sadhana Singh apologised for insulting Mayawati, the BSP had filed a police complaint against her.

The Mughalsarai MLA from Uttar Pradesh invited sharp criticism from the Opposition over her remarks on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP MLA, while addressing a gathering in Chandauli, attacked BSP supremo Mayawati over the alliance saying she sold her “dignity” to get power. Alluding to Mahabaratha, and connecting it to the infamous 1995 guest house incident, BJP MLA said “Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power.”

BJP MLA Sadhana Singh didn’t stop there, she called BSP chief a blot on womankind comparing the latter with a kinnar saying she is neither a woman or a man.

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai." pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

BJP legislator’s remarks immediately drew condemnation, with BSP’s SC Mishra saying that the comment showed the level of BJP, adding that the comment shows who unnerved BJP is with BSP-SP alliance asserting that BJP leaders have lost their mental balance and they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra and Bareilly.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More