With the administration turning a blind eye, 'gundagardi' of Karni Sena is in full swing. NewsX anchor was the latest victim of Karni Sena's sexism when a supporter of the fringe group misbehaved with her and passed derogatory statements during a live debate on Padmaavat. Meanwhile, NCW has summoned Mr Amu following a complaint by the anchor. The Commission has said it will take cognizance of the matter.

National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned Karni Sena supporter Surajpal Amu for making sexist remarks against NewsX anchor Sanjana Chowhan and threatening her on-air during a live debate on Thursday morning concerning the Padmaavat. During a heated debate on a live show, Mr Amu had crossed all limits and addressed the NewsX anchor as ‘baby’. “Listen to me baby…listen to me,” Mr Amu had interrupted the anchor. Ms Chowhan then warned the Karna Sena supporter and asked him to apologise, but he refused to do that. “Sir, I don’t sides and lastly you will not call me baby. You will not call me baby…do I make myself clear Mr. Surajpal Amu…okay you’ll not call me baby. You will answer the question as to why the Karni Sena is doing gundagardi in the country,” she said. Amu, however, continued to misbehave with the anchor and even threatened her.

“National Commission for Women today received a call from @NewsX anchor @SanjanaChowhan during which she filed a complaint against Surajpal Amu of Karni Sena for addressing her as “baby”, using derogatory remarks and threatening the news anchor on air. .@Sanjanachowhan filed the complaint over a phone call with Chairperson Smt. @sharmarekha while she was recording on air. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident and will be summoning Surajpal Amu,” NCW posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

National Commission for Women today received a call from @NewsX anchor @SanjanaChowhan during which she filed a complaint against Surajpal Amu of Karni Seva for addressing her as “baby”, using derogatory remarks and threatening the news anchor on air. 1/2 — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 25, 2018

.@Sanjanachowhan filed the complaint over a phone call with Chairperson Smt. @sharmarekha while she was recording on air. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident and will be summoning Surajpal Amu. 2/2 @NewsX — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 25, 2018

Karna Sena supporters have been unleashing violence across the country protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which has hit the theatres today. Earlier, they had set a school bus on fire jeopardising the lives of students. Fortunately, there were no casualties and 18 people were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, in order to prevent any untoward incidences, security has been tightened across the cinema halls in the country.

Check out the video here: