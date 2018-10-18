3-time Uttar Pradesh and once Uttrakhand chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi on Thursday at the age of 93. ND Tiwari was a veteran politician and was associated with the Congress for almost his political career before joining the BJP in 2017.

3-time Uttar Pradesh and once Uttrakhand chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi on Thursday at the age of 93. According to reports, ND Tiwari was suffering from age-related ailments for quite a long time and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26 for round the clock monitoring.

Tiwari was first elected chief minister of Uttrakhand after the state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. He held the reigns of Uttar Pradesh thrice in the 1970s and 1980s. Veteran leader’s death has come as a shock to both the BJP and the Congress with reactions pouring in from across the political spectrum.

HERE ARE THE REACTIONS ON ND TIWARI’S DEATH

