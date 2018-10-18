3-time Uttar Pradesh and once Uttrakhand chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi on Thursday at the age of 93. According to reports, ND Tiwari was suffering from age-related ailments for quite a long time and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26 for round the clock monitoring.
ND Tiwari was a veteran politician and was associated with the Congress for almost his political career before joining the BJP in 2017.
Tiwari was first elected chief minister of Uttrakhand after the state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. He held the reigns of Uttar Pradesh thrice in the 1970s and 1980s. Veteran leader’s death has come as a shock to both the BJP and the Congress with reactions pouring in from across the political spectrum.
HERE ARE THE REACTIONS ON ND TIWARI’S DEATH
Highlights
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on demise ND Tiwari
He played an important role in Indian politics. He will be remembered as an able administrator, diplomat and for working towards progress of Uttarakhand just after the state was formed
Congress on ND Tiwari's death
Today we mourn the loss of one of our strongest leaders. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of ND Tiwari.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute
I am saddened by the untimely demise of former UP and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and pray that his soul rests in peace. He will always be remembered as an able administrator: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi pays tribute
"Saddened By The Sudden Demise Of Former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri #NDTiwari At The Age of 93. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Bereaved Family Members. May His Soul. Om Shanti," said PM Modi