The autopsy report of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari revealed that it was an unnatural death. The police have also registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against unknown persons. On Friday, the death case of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was handed over to the Crime Branch. The forensic and crime branch teams have been carrying out investigations at his residence.

It was on April 16, 2019, when Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi. The hospital in a statement revealed that an ambulance brought him dead to the hospital. The recent reports claimed that Rohit death was unnatural and he was most probably murdered by being smothered with a pillow.

The reports were later confirmed by DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar. He said that there were no external injuries seen on the body and the body was sent for a postmortem. Ujjwala Sharma, the mother of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, was also admitted in the same hospital when she received the information about her son’s condition.

#UPDATE Delhi Police: Postmortem report of late ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari reveals 'unnatural death'. Case registered under section 302 of the IPC (murder case) against unknown persons. https://t.co/RI3AMT7KW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Talking to media personnel, Sharma asserted that the death of her son was natural adding that she would later reveal what circumstances led to his death. She also said that she had no suspicion.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari made headlines after he indulged in a six-year-long court battle with Congress leader ND Tiwari to acknowledge him as his son, however, the latter refused to it.

In 2012, ND Tiwari refused to give his blood sample for the DNA test but later agreed. The same year, the Supreme Court declared ND Tiwari biological father of Rohit Tiwari. In the same year, he married to Ujjawala Sharma. In 2018, the former Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand CM took his last breath on his 93rd birthday.

