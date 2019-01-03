The Union Minister's remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that any decision on bringing the ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya could be considered only after the judicial process is over. During the Rafale debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MPs had embarrassed the BJP by siding with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's demand for a JPC probe into Rafale fighter jet deal.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has made it clear that his party was not in favour of an ordinance on the Ram temple, reiterating LJP’s earlier stand on the issue. Ram Vilas Paswan, the minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi government, further asserted that the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter should be final. The Union Minister’s remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that any decision on bringing the ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya could be considered only after the judicial process is over.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter tomorrow. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, another NDA ally, had said that Ram temple issue should be resolved either through a court verdict or mutual understanding.

Various Hindu outfits including RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, have demanded an ordinance to expedite the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. LJP leader Chirag Paswan had earlier said that Ram temple can be agenda of the BJP but not of the NDA. Shiv Sena, another NDA ally, targeted the BJP on Thursday on Rafale fighter jet deal. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said NDA is not any single party’s property.

He was asked why Shiv Sena is not leaving NDA despite its continues attack on the BJP over various issues including Rafale fighter jet deal. During the Rafale debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MPs had embarrassed the BJP by siding with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a JPC probe into Rafale fighter jet deal. He said asking questions on the matter of national security is not a crime.

