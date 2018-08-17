Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial: If reports are to be believed, NDA is making a major push to get a separate memorial for Atal Bihari Vajpayee near Rajghat. However, they might have to overturn the previous law formed by the UPA government.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost his fight to the death and passed away on August 16 at AIIMS in Delhi. The former Prime Minister of India was cremated today with full state honours and was given the 21-gun salute. Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was one of the founding members of BJP is said to be getting a separate samadhi-cum-memorial on the banks of Yamuna River near Rajghat in New Delhi. If reports are to be believed, NDA is making a major push to get a separate memorial for Atal Bihari Vajpayee near Rajghat. However, they might have to overturn the previous law formed by the UPA government. During their regime, UPA in 2013 had passed a law calling for a common memorial or ‘Rashtriya Samiti’ for all the former prime ministers of India who did not have samadhis on their respective names.

Passing the law in 2013, UPA cited the lack of land as the reason behind the following law. So in order get a Vajpayee memorial at Rajghat, the law by UPA will have to be overturned by the current ruling NDA.

Reports suggest that decision on the same is currently pending and is likely to be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on August 16 at 05:05 pm in Delhi served as the Prime Minister in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was being treated at AIIMS from past 9 weeks. However, he was recently shifted on life support system and was said to be extremely critical.

