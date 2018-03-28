Senior members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the Supreme Court’s order diluting some provisions of the Schedule Castes (SC)/Schedule Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989. The delegation was led by Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who met PM to elaborate the matter.

Senior members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the Supreme Court’s order diluting some provisions of the Schedule Castes (SC)/Schedule Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989. They met the Prime Minister today to elaborate and discuss the happenings in the Supreme Court and the government’s possible steps to remedy the situation. The court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the Act. The delegation was led by Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

After the meeting, Ram Vilas Paswan briefed reporters, “It was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act. Modi ji listened to us and heard our concerns,” said Paswan.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gahlot had also written a letter to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement. He highlighted the point saying there were concerns that the order that would make the law ineffective and adversely impact the dispensation of justice to Dalits and tribals.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted out on the matter saying, “The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits & Adivasis across India. Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns.”

The Supreme Court of India on March 20 stated that there will be no immediate arrest under Schedule Cast/ Schedule Tribe act. The court has said that the investigation will be done before the arrest and court issued some guidelines for it.

