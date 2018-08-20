Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government at the Centre if Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to India Today's Mood of the Nation (MOTN) July 2018 survey. As per the survey, the BJP-led coalition will get around 282 seats while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress will get around 122 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be back in power according to India Today’s Mood of the Nation (MOTN) July 2018 survey. The BJP-led coalition would cross the 272 majority mark but may not be able to secure more than 9 extra seats from the magic figure. On the other side, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress may again miss the chance to dethrone Modi-led BJP at the Centre. However, according to India Today’s Mood of the Nation July 2018 survey, there will be an increase in the seat share of the UPA-led coalition, but the numbers may not be enough to form the government.

According to July 2018 Mood of the Nation survey, Modi-led NDA may secure close to 281 seats, 9 more than the required majority mark if Lok Sabha elections were held today. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UPA total number of seats is being forecasted to go up by 20 compared to MOTN survey done by India Today in January 2018.

Going by MOTN survey in July 2018, UPA may secure close to 122 seats while others may get up to 140. Taking other outcomes from India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey, Modi’s BJP will once again emerge as the single largest party however it may not cross the majority mark by its own. The party may get close to 245 seats which will put them in a situation to depend on its allies to form the government. While on the other side, the Congress party may almost double its tally of seats from 54 in 2014 to 83 in 2018 seats, if polls are held today. The BJP had won 282 seats in 2014.

Taking other things into account from the India Today survey, Narendra Modi still remains peoples’ choice for the Prime Minister’s post, though there is a little decrease in his popularity, compared to MOTN January 2018. For PM’s post, Modi’s popularity stands at 49% while that of Rahul Gandhi remains at 27%.

As per the poll survey, respondents also believe that the Opposition will hold its unity which might turn into a grand alliance. Respondents are of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi will be the suitable leader to lead such an alliance while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will suit best lead non-BJP, non-Congress alliance.

