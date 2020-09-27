After SAD quit NDA, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that if the pain and protests of 3 crores Punjabis failed to melt the rigid stance of GoI, it was no longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee Ji and Badal Sahab.

After her party pulled out of the coalition at the Centre over farm bills, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday hit out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP, for taking a rigid stance on the pains and protests of Punjabis.

Harsimrat tweeted on Saturday after SAD quit NDA that if pain and protests of 3 crores Punjabis failed to melt the rigid stance of GoI, it was no longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee Ji and Badal Sahab. She added that an alliance that turned a deaf ear to its oldest ally and a blind eye to pleas of those who fed the nation was no longer in the interest of Punjab.

It is to mention that Harsimrat Kaur had earlier quit from the union cabinet as Food Processing Minister over the agriculture bills. Days after quitting the union cabinet, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance over “Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP”.

Also read: PM Modi addresses UN General Assembly, makes strong pitch for India’s inclusion in UN’s Security Council

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: Sara confirms dating SSR, denies drug consumption

The decision was taken at the core committee meeting of SAD which was presided over by the SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The meeting unanimously decided to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance. The decision came at the end of a meeting that lasted over three hours.

Apart from Centre’s stance on the agriculture bills, the party also talked of “its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like not including the Punjabi language in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. A third bill relating to amendment in the Essential Commodities Act has also been passed by Parliament. The Centre has said that the bills provide farmers the freedom to sell their produce everywhere.

Also read: BJP reshuffle: Tejasvi Surya promoted to Yuva Morcha Chief, Mukul Roy to national VP