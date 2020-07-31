The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported the highest single-day surge of 55,079 cases in 24 hours, taking the national Covid-19 tally across the 16 lakh mark. Meanwhile, testing has also hit the record with over 6 lakh samples taken up by the ICMR on Thursday.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Among these cases 5,45,318 are active. A total of 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 35,747.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,48,454 active cases and recorded 14,729 deaths due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,962 active cases and 3,838 deaths in the state. Delhi has a total of 10,743 active cases and 3,936 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday informed that a total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30th July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday.

India has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19 by conducting over six lakh tests in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday (MoHFW).

“India achieves another landmark. More than 6 lakh tests done in 24 hours,” the Ministry tweeted.

Stressing on its strategy to contain COVID-19 spread in the country, it said that it will continue to implement the strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The objective is to raise the testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term,” the MoHFW said in a subsequent tweet.

