Lockdown in India has been extended till May 31. In the revised set of guidelines, a list of do's and dont's have been laid out by Ministry of Home Affairs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday has extended the lockdown till May 31. In its latest order, NDMA has directed ministries/departments of government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue with lockdown measures. Following which, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a set of revised guidelines on all the activities that will be permitted and will not be permitted in Lockdown 4.0.

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical and security purposes, shall remain prohibited. Metro rail services will remain suspended for now. All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed but online distance learning shall be permitted. All cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, religious places, and large gatherings will remain prohibited.. Restaurants will also remain closed but have been permitted to operate home delivery. Sports complexes and stadiums have been allowed to open but the entry of spectators shall remain prohibited.

E-commerce delivery of non-essential items has been permitted in red zones now. Shops and markets, except in containment zones, will be allowed to open from Monday but with staggered timings. MHA has ordered that it must be ensured that customers have six feet distance between them and no more than five people should be allowed at one time.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also directs National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines, as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/uHXVriHvoW — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Also Read: Amit Shah says special economic package will be game-changer for health, education, business sectors

Also Read: Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify in next 24 hours, NDRF deploys 10 teams in Odisha, 7 in West Bengal

In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There will also be intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance and other clinical interventions in these zones. People will not be allowed to move in and out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and continuos supply of essential goods and services. Furthermore, employers and district authorities have been assigned the task to ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by people on their mobile phones.

Also Read: UP government will ensure safe return of migrant labourers, says CM Yogi Adityanath

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App