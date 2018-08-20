The National Disaster Management Authority has predicted that more than 16,000 people will die in the floods across the country and over Rs 47,000 core will be lost in the next 10 years. NDMA which comes under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs carried out this survey 640 districts across the country.

With many states of the country, particularly Kerala, still being on its knees due to incessant rains and unprecedented floods, causing widespread destruction of life and property, the prediction by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has raised eyebrows of everyone, including authorities. As per a risk assessment carried out by Ministry of Home Affairs, more than 16,000 people will die in the floods across the country and over Rs 47,000 core will be lost in the next 10 years.

The survey was carried out in 640 districts across the country. Raising question on disaster management by authorities, the study revealed that most of the states, except Himachal Pradesh, did not conduct any kind of assessment of hazards specific to states, exposure to the changing environment, complexities related to disasters. The study added that Gujarat had a comprehensive report on this matter but has not been updated from a very long time.

The study has further revealed that despite having most advanced satellites and warning systems for mitigating disasters, India has not utilised any of its technology and resources available. No policies have been implemented on the ground, warned the latest report on disaster management. NDMA is an agency of the Ministry of Home Affairs whose main objective is to coordinate response to natural or man-made disasters and for capacity-building in disaster resiliency and crisis response.

The coastal state of Kerala is witnessing incessant rains and unprecedented floods for two weeks. The state has suffered a loss of over Rs 19,000 crore and over 350 people have been killed so far in this natural calamity. Lakhs of people have become homeless and are staying in rescue camps operated by authorities and many non-governmental organisations.

