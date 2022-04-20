The urban body has asked the Delhi Police for the deployment of 400 personnel to maintain law & order during the drive.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled a two-day anti-encroachment drive from Wednesday to Thursday in the Jahangirpuri area where communal clashes took place during the ‘Shobhayatra’ on Hanuman Jayanti. The urban body has asked the Delhi Police for the deployment of 400 personnel to maintain law & order during the drive.

NDMC said in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), “The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area.” The letter added, “You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action.”

On Tuesday, five persons arrested in connection with the clashes were slapped with the National Security Act (NSA). A total of 23 individuals have been arrested and two minors have been apprehended in the case so far.