NDTV interim CEO Suparna Singh resigned from the media firm with immediate effect. Suparna Singh has been working with NDTV since 1994 and was appointed as CEO in December 2017. The resignation comes in the wake of strict action against NDTV, its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy.

Interim NDTV CEO Suparna Singh has resigned from the position with immediate effect. A letter from NDTV’s compliance officer to the National Stock Exchange as per SEBI requirements said Suparna Singh had been appointed to the post as per a NDTV board resolution dated December 4, 2017. This was subject to approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and though the approval was applied for on December 12 that year, the approval was yet to come. In the meantime, she was holding the interim CEO post.

NDTV has been at the receiving end of the authorities and the resignation is being debated as yet another decision forced on the company in line with the troubles surrounding the company and its founders Prannoy Roy and his wife journalist Radhika Roy. Suparna Singh has been working with NDTV since 1994 and was appointed CEO after journalist Vikram Chandra resigned from the position. She is credited with NDTV’s successes in the digital sphere when she was CEO of NDTV Convergence, which she headed before taking on responsibilities for the whole group.

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy are accused of money laundering and the case is under judicial scrutiny.The CBI accused the Roys of violating FDI norms. Though the couple have denied the charge, CBI registered an FIR against former CEO Vikram Chandra and a few unidentified bureaucrats for corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Earlier this month, the Roys were denied permission to fly out of the country. Some reports said they were headed to Kenya while others had said they were going to South Africa.

An earlier CBI case is registered against the Roys and their company Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy (RRPR) Holdings for causing losses to ICICI Bank, which is said to have Rs 366 crore to RRPR on the collateral of the Roys’ shares in NDTV. The CBI also said the shares placed in collateral were valued much higher than what was the market prevailing price. Further, the CBI said the Bank waived interest when NDTV wanted to repay the loan ahead of the loan term and thus led to a loss of Rs 48 crore.

The income tax authorities and the Enforcement Directorate also have a case against NDTV relating to receiving funds from a foreign organisation and settling it at an almost negligible rate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App