The chief of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel that is re-examining the circumstances that led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June said on Monday that there is a need to look into some legal aspects before reaching a “logical legal conclusion”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports were re-analyzed by a team from All India Institute Of Medical Science and had submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday.Sources have revealed details of the AIIMS Forensic report and it is being reported that no trace of organic poison found in Sushant’s body. The report also reportedly mentions that AIIMS will analyze Cooper Hospital’s report and points out that there was not enough light in the mortuary room. Also , the reports of Cooper Hospital needs to be analysed further because timing of death wasn’t mentioned and the DNA sample collected by State Forensic Science Lab matches with Sushant.

There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS’ Forensic Medical Board while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive,” Gupta told ANI. On September 7, ANI reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death.

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput’s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.Gupta’s remark comes at a time when the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Rajput’s father of driving his son to suicide, has demanded that a new medical board be formed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to keep probe into the actor’s death case impartial.

“The disclosure of a 200% conclusion by an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor on the forensic team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, on the basis of photographs, is a dangerous trend,” Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said. Maneshinde was responding to a tweet by Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Rajput’s father, in which he claimed that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him “long back” that the actor’s photos indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide.

“The doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Vikas Singh had written on Twitter.The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

