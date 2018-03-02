Hitting out at both BJP and Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday at the flag hoisting ceremony on the 60th year completion of his party told his party people to increase the number of MLAs of our and assure that the party grows in Telangana. Owaisi further asked party workers to put full efforts so that BJP and Congress are finished in Telangana.

Political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday once again pitched his voice against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress saying that his party workers should put all efforts to finish BJP and Congress in Telangana. Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony on the 60th year completion of AIMIM Party at its headquarters in Darussalam, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “In the coming days, we have to increase the number of MLAs of our party and assure that our party grows in Telangana. We should put full efforts so that BJP and Congress are finished in Telangana.”

Not a first time when AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has upped the ante against BJP and Congress. Time after time, both the parties have been at loggerheads with each other and mostly exchange heated verbal spats over issues of national importance. Asaduddin Owaisi has also remained active in commenting on issues like the death of Muslim soldiers in Kashmir valley, Ayodhya issue and has been a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

In the coming days, we have to increase the number of MLAs of our party and assure that our party grows in Telangana. We should put full efforts so that BJP and Congress are finished in Telangana :Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM in #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PhUqyI3ffG — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018

Also Read: Owaisi’s war of words continues, says Salman Nadvi acting on PM Modi’s orders

Previously, Asaduddin Owaisi was at the centre of another controversy when he while justifying the patriotism of Indian Muslims had said that those who call Indian Muslims Pakistanis should learn from the terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir in which four Kashmiri Muslims who were in the army gave their life for the nation. According to a leading daily, Owaisi had said, “Those who call Indian Muslims Pakistani should learn something from this. We (Muslims) are sacrificing our lives (for the country).”

Also Read: Can Asaduddin Owaisi count how many Muslims are in terror organisations: Subramanian Swamy

Also Read: Caught on camera: Man stabbed 50 times by group of bikers in Delhi’s Khanpur area

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App