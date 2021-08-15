Ahead of the national flag hoisting ceremony, Neeraj Chopra said it's a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he personally attending it.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are attending the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Ahead of the national flag hoisting ceremony, Neeraj Chopra said it’s a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he personally attending it. “Earlier, we used to watch flag hoisting ceremony on TV and now we are personally going there. It’s a new experience. We hadn’t won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me,” said Neeraj Chopra.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals – one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

On Saturday, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.

While interacting with the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said that the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation. This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in the Olympics so far. Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports, he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

The President said that India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential. Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting careers. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come.

The President congratulated the entire Indian Contingent for their excellent efforts. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members, and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations.