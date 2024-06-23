NEET Controversy Update: Centre Sacks NTA Chief Subodh Kumar Singh

Over the furling NEET-UG Results controversy, the centre sacks the National Testing Agency chief Subodh Kumar Singh on Saturday Evening.

Singh has been placed on compulsory wait in the Deaprtment of personnel and Training. And replaces him, IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola as NTA’s Interim Chief.

Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education. pic.twitter.com/owLKo75ApU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, the ministry of education constituted a high level committee of experts, which will be led by K Radhakrishnan, former chief of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations amid the NEET and UGC-NET row.

About the committee

Along with head ISRO former chief Dr. K Rashakrishnan, the 7-member committee includes Dr. Randeep Guleria, Prof B J Rao, Prof. Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, Govind Jaiswal.

According to the statement from the ministry the committee will suggest measures to improve the efficiency of the testing system. It will also condust a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedured (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mchanisms to ensure compliance at every level.

Show Full Article