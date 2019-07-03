NEET counselling 2019. NEET 2019 first round seat allotment result or seat allotment exercise for NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) 2019 has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who have applied for the MBBS admission through 15% All India Quota can check the official website of the MCC, ie. mcc.nic.in.The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, was held on May 6, 2019. and approx 15.19 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examinations.

NEET counselling 2019: Steps to check NEET allotment results

The candidates can follow these steps and can download their NEET allotment results:

Step 1: Login the official website, ie. medical counselling mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click in the link which says, “Final Result for Round 1 UG 2019 2 July 2019”

Step 3: On the next PDF page, check for the NEET first round allotment result.

As per the official schedule released by MCC, the last reporting date for admission through the first allotment list is July 6.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

NEET 2019 mark sheet

Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

Latest education certificates

The candidates those who were not selected in the first allotment will have to register for the second round from July 9 to July 11, 5 pm. The second round will be closed on July 12, 3 pm followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. The result for the second round will be declared on July 15 and the document verification will close on July 22.

