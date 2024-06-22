NEET-PG 2024 Examination Postponed, Was Scheduled To Take Place Tomorrow, Fresh Date To Be Notified Soon

The Union Health Ministry has made a decision to postpone the NEET-PG entrance exam that was scheduled to take place tomorrow June 23. This step has been taken as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the current scenario surrounding the examinations held by NTA at the central levels.

The Union Ministry will thoroughly scrutinize and assess the stability of the processes related to the NEET-PG entrance examination, which is under the purview of the National Board of Examinations for students aspiring to a career in medical sciences. IMPORTANT ALERT

NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination postponed

New date will be notified at the earliest



“It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow- 23rd June, 2024,” the ministry said.

The NEET-PG Entrance Examination scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest: Ministry of Health Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain…

A fresh date for the examination will be declared soon, the Ministry has stated.

“Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” the ministry said.

Congress Blames BJP

Congress has been at the forefront of holding protests against the NEET-UG paper leak and the irregularities that have caused from there on. The party has been quite vocal in its stance and has blamed BJP for such irregularities that have occurred in the medical exams.

अब NEET-PG की परीक्षा भी रद्द हो गई. ये परीक्षा कल होनी थी. इससे पहले पेपर लीक की वजह से UGC-NET की परीक्षा भी रद्द हुई थी. NEET को लेकर देश के युवा सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन कर ही रहे हैं. मोदी सरकार-पेपर लीक सरकार बन चुकी है. — Congress (@INCIndia) June 22, 2024

NTA Under Fire For Irregularities In Exam

The NTA that was responsible for conducting the NEET-UG exams is under fire for the alleged irregularities that surfaced during this exam season. This resulted in several protests in the country and even political parties such as Congress have also been staging protests in different states in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leaks.

The political parties have been quite vocal and have demanded the dismantling of the NTA. In the exams conducted this time, an unprecedented number of students scored near perfect or full marks in the exam, with 67 candidates scoring a perfect 720 out of 720, which according to many experts is quite odd.

The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level committee of experts to recommend reforms in the examination process, enhancements in data security protocols, and improvements in the functioning of the NTA. This 7-member committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, is set to submit its report to the ministry within the next two months.

“In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency,” the ministry said.

6 Detained In Bihar In Connection With The Paper Leak

Bihar Police detained six individuals from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on suspicions related to the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, a senior official confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests were made from a residence near AIIMS-Deoghar in the Devipur police station area on Friday night based on a tip-off received from Bihar Police, SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava informed PTI.

“The Bihar Police alerted us, and upon verification, they were apprehended. All suspects have been transferred to Bihar,” Srivastava stated. The suspects reportedly resided at the residence of one Jhunu Singh, he added.

According to a statement from Deoghar Police, the detained individuals have been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Chintu alias Baldev Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu – all hailing from Bihar’s Nalanda district, and Panku Kumar.

