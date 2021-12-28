Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association(FORDA) will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital today over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling, said the FORDA president, Dr Manish.

The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has already written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting his direct intervention in the matter.

Resident doctors across India have been protesting for the past several months against the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET)-PG counselling. In October, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to put on hold the counselling for NEET-PG. The apex court passed the order while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to provide reservation for OBC and EWS categories for admission in the NEET for all medical seats.

On November 25, the Centre informed the SC bench about its decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 6, 2022.