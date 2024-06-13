NEET Result Row: Congress Takes A Jibe At PM Modi, Questions 'Where is PM Modi?'

In the NEET Exam result controversy, the Congress takes a jibe at the BJP government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the same. The Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi held a press conference slamming the Prime Minister for not responding on the NEET Exam issue.

In the Press Conference, he said, “In a nation where the majority future of students rely on government exams, young students work day and night for years to fight this NEET Exam, only to come across their efforts are not valued by the Central Government. This unofficial bond between the exam centers and the coaching centers has resulted in leaving several families in shock as they demanded a hefty sum 10, 20 lakhs to leak the question paper. Will the NTA (National Testing Agency) be able to investigate this? It is quite clear that if the papers are leaking then there is an involvement of an NTA official and hence how can an investigation proceed if the officials are to be impacted?”

He added saying, “I applaud Rahul Gandhi for being the first to speak out after the election, highlighting how this stain affects the futures of 20 lakh Indian youths. Yet, where is PM Modi amidst this uproar? Busy with swearing-in ceremonies, he used to advise students on exams, but now, with NEET embroiled in its biggest scandal, why the silence? If the desire to go abroad is a priority, the Congress Party insists on legal action to address these grave concerns once more.”

#WATCH | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, “The Congress Party believes that the BJP government’s attitude towards the ongoing demand for an enquiry into the NEET exam is irresponsible and insensitive. We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the entire scandal which… pic.twitter.com/LjvvU1lZAp — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

NEET RESULT ROW

The center has informed the Supreme Court to cancel the exams of the 1563 students who received grace marks. The students will be informed about their real score subtracting their grace marks and then will be given a chance to sit for a Re-Test. However, if the candidate decides not to sit for the re-test then their scores based on the last exam will be taken into account.

