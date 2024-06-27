NEET-UG 2024: NEET-UG 2024 | Candidates Oppose Re-NEET; Approach Supreme Court

Two of the students who had appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 exam recently filed an intervention application with the aim to oppose the re-conduction of the examination. The applicants identified as Ms. Kritika Garg and Ms. Priyanjali Garg argued that the students who have dedicated years altogether to prepare for the examination should not be forced to retake it. The students asserted that this forcing the students who have taken the exam on the basis of their merits to re-take the same would be “unfair” and would create undue challenges for both the students and their families.

According to reports, the intervention application emphasizes that the NEET-UG examination is one of the toughest competitive exams. It asserted that re-conducting the entire exam due to allegations of malpractice would be unfair to the majority of the students who achieved their scores through hard work. Kritika and Priyanjali Garg are the residents of Meerut and had scored 705 and 690 marks, respectively.

This intervention application comes amidst the ongoing heated NEET controversy and had been filed in response to a Writ Petition that sought the recall of the NEET-UG 2024 results. The petitioners additionally sought that a fresh exam be conducted for all due to alleged paper leaks and other malpractices. A vacation bench that consisted of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had issued a notice regarding this Writ Petition on June 13.

However, the application by Kritika and Priyanjali Garg contends that the allegations of malpractice likely involve only a small number of students compared to the total number who took the exam based on their diligence. “Scrapping the entire process for lakhs of students due to the mischief of a few would be really unfair and torturous to other students who have not indulged in any such activities,” the application states.

The application also mentions that the issue of grace marks has already been addressed by conducting an examination for 1,563 students, thereby resolving that concern. Moreover, the applicants allege that opposition political parties have turned the matter into a political issue. The application also accuses coaching centers of pushing for a re-examination to profit from offering additional crash courses or test series to aspiring students. “That it is nobody’s allegations that all the students who have secured good marks have obtained them by unscrupulous and unfair means, penalising the students with good marks obtained through sheer hard work and merit will cause a great deal of trauma and stress and the re-exercise ought not to have been allowed.”

The application further argues that merely because the cut-off has risen in the NEET-UG examination, it cannot be grounds to challenge the entire exam. The students also addressed the issue of the Physics question paper having more than one correct answer, stating that this is a common problem in many competitive exams and can be easily managed.

Based on these arguments, Kritika and Priyanjali Garg submitted that re-conducting the NEET-UG 2024 would cause significant harassment to meritorious students like themselves, who achieved their scores through genuine effort.

The application was filed through Advocate on Record (AoR) Sanchit Garga.

