Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who recently got hitched in a hush-hush wedding in May 2018 have become the proud parents of a baby girl on Sunday, November 18, 2018 morning. Neha Dhupia delivered the baby girl Women's Hospital, Khar. The couple announced the good news of pregnancy in August.

In an interview to a leading daily, Neha revealed that she kept her pregnancy under the wraps for six months because she feared to lose her work.

The couple also hosted a baby shower in October. Bollywood celebrities turned up for the big celebration. From Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and among others were seen posing at the party.

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush wedding on May 10- 2018, in a private Anand Karaj ceremony. After which they issued a statement. The statement reads as marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world. And they are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. The journey had been a beautiful together after formalizing the wedding earlier this year.

On being asked the reason for keeping her pregnancy news under wraps, Neha said she and Angad are very particular about their privacy and wanted to keep their personal life away from the media.

On being asked about breaking the news in the family, Angad Bedi told a leading daily that expecting a child before marriage is a huge matter. So we chose to inform the parents that they wanted to get married as they love each other. Angad was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day. Sharing the experience before breaking the news to their parents, he really had cold feet as clearly as Neha was not supposed to take the initial step. He had to really gather his courage to speak. So he blurted it out to see the reaction.

