Nagaland will get its new chief minister on Thursday when Nationalist Democratic People’s Party’s Neiphiu Rio will take the oath in Kohima, along with the council of ministers in full public view. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah will be present during the swearing-in ceremony in Kohima, as per the sources. This is the first time when common people will be witnessing the oath ceremony. The new alliance govt will comprise of 34 elected members of the of the NDPP, BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), JD(U) and an Independent.

Rio had launched NDPP right ahead of Nagaland Assembly election. He had formed a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. The party managed to win 17 seats in the polls while BJP won 12. The party is set to rule the state with the support of 32 MLAs. This will be Rio’s fourth term as Nagaland’s chief minister. He had earlier served three consecutive terms between 2003 and May 2014. PM Modi was also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but the latest reports have suggested that he will be missing out on the function.

The state witnessed a close battle this time around in terms of victory margins. Many candidates emerged victorious with a margin of less than hundred votes. BJP had earlier said that it would form the government in the state with NDPP and not extend the support to Naga People’s Front (NPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly polls.

